Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of ONEOK worth $57,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE OKE opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $95.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. ONEOK's payout ratio is 78.97%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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