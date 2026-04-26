Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $49.92 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,266 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 14,155 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $49,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 250,121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $59,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,722 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $1,864,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $142,874,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 55.7% in the third quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 50,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $2,557,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Zacks Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $518.29.

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Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total value of $8,932,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,367,560.68. The trade was a 86.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 112,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,711,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $586.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $437.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.75. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $607.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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