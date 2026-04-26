Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,512,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 302.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.48.

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Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.01 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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