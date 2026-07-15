Advisors Preferred LLC Grows Position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Free Report) by 279.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,129 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 55,305 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.19% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,565,434 shares of the bank's stock worth $312,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,517 shares of the bank's stock worth $74,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 122.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,560 shares of the bank's stock worth $66,464,000 after purchasing an additional 557,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 865,384 shares of the bank's stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 229,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,552 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $192.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Bank of Hawaii's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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