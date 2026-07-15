Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $4.47 Million Position in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Range Resources by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. Range Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company's 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.20 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Range Resources's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

More Range Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research flagged Range Resources’ upcoming quarterly report as lacking the two ingredients typically needed for a strong earnings beat, signaling cautious expectations ahead of the release. Earnings Preview: Range Resources (RRC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline

Zacks Research flagged Range Resources’ upcoming quarterly report as lacking the two ingredients typically needed for a strong earnings beat, signaling cautious expectations ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.91 from $0.74, but kept a Hold rating, suggesting only limited enthusiasm despite the higher forecast.

Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.91 from $0.74, but kept a Hold rating, suggesting only limited enthusiasm despite the higher forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research also lifted its Q4 2027 and other longer-dated estimates in some cases, but the firm’s overall stance remained unchanged at Hold, indicating the revisions are not enough to turn bullish.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Range Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Range Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RRC

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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