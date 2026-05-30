AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 91,004 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,250,000. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up 1.2% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,014 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock worth $153,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,753 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company's stock worth $141,526,000 after acquiring an additional 844,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company's stock worth $186,647,000 after acquiring an additional 653,206 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 11,745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $958,274.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $674,096.58. This represents a 58.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $393,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,938,924.34. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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