AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $7.54 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 2,466.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for approximately 1.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,827.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,692.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,322.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $465.05 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,969.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,244,986.31. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $24,703,260.90. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,694 shares of company stock worth $54,374,425. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here