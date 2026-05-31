AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,900 onsemi $ON

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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More onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage has stayed constructive, with Mizuho raising its price target on onsemi to $150 and maintaining an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Recent analyst coverage has stayed constructive, with Mizuho raising its price target on onsemi to $150 and maintaining an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted onsemi as a potential beneficiary of the AI and power-management semiconductor cycle, with commentary pointing to improving gross margins and stronger utilization from its Fab Right strategy.

Several recent articles highlighted onsemi as a potential beneficiary of the AI and power-management semiconductor cycle, with commentary pointing to improving gross margins and stronger utilization from its Fab Right strategy. Positive Sentiment: A new leveraged ETF launch tied to onsemi also signals rising trading interest and broader speculation around the name.

A new leveraged ETF launch tied to onsemi also signals rising trading interest and broader speculation around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Onsemi’s latest earnings were solid, with revenue and EPS both slightly ahead of expectations and Q2 guidance calling for continued growth, but the report is not fresh enough to be the day’s main stock-moving event.

Onsemi’s latest earnings were solid, with revenue and EPS both slightly ahead of expectations and Q2 guidance calling for continued growth, but the report is not fresh enough to be the day’s main stock-moving event. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest update showed essentially no meaningful short interest, so the move does not appear to be driven by a squeeze or bearish positioning change.

A short-interest update showed essentially no meaningful short interest, so the move does not appear to be driven by a squeeze or bearish positioning change. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock commentary from third-party outlets has been largely thematic, focusing on AI semiconductor demand rather than a new fundamental development at onsemi.

onsemi Trading Down 2.5%

ON stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $129.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.03.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on onsemi

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also

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