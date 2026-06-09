Advocacy Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,367 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Advocacy Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $417.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here