AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,883 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 163,615 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. TD Cowen cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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