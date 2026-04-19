AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,756 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,498 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,756 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $326.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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