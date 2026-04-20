AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 31,506 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 192.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,876 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,622 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded O'Reilly Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered O'Reilly Automotive from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.26.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $93.71 on Monday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.43.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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