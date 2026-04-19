AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,727 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 379,089 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503,402 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Intel by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,529,816 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $130,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Intel to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.14, a P/E/G ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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