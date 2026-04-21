AE Wealth Management LLC Has $116.66 Million Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,410 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 42,953 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $116,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after buying an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,790,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,466 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,194,493 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,517,179,000 after purchasing an additional 340,785 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,687,000 after purchasing an additional 886,087 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average of $133.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.29.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.15.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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