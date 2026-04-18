AE Wealth Management LLC Has $18.19 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,531 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,167 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,306,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,190,326,000 after purchasing an additional 419,777 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,312,779 shares of the company's stock worth $631,046,000 after acquiring an additional 550,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 13.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,357 shares of the company's stock worth $620,595,000 after acquiring an additional 496,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 25.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,615,131 shares of the company's stock worth $528,966,000 after acquiring an additional 730,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.29 and a 1 year high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $152.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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