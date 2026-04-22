AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 245.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $8,847,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,871 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $661,437,000 after buying an additional 108,751 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,193,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $402,890,000 after buying an additional 57,164 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 829,081 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $187,488,000 after buying an additional 241,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $264,320,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $262.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $195.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 3.60. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $182.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The business's revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Coinbase Global News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 394,590 shares of company stock worth $62,508,690 in the last 90 days. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

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