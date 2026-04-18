AE Wealth Management LLC Has $19.38 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,139 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 13,065 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The firm's 50-day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health's payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.05.

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More CVS Health News

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CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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