AE Wealth Management LLC Has $21.63 Million Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 96,299 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $21,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,391 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $245,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,601 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,859,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $444,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,439 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,833,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $669,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,696 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $426,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,041 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.04%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here