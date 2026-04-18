AE Wealth Management LLC Has $47.84 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,877 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $47,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $648.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $427.93 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $601.69 and a 200-day moving average of $610.67.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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