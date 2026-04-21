AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 626.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,107 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 3.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Strategy by 44.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Strategy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Strategy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Strategy by 2.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Strategy from $440.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Texas Capital raised shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $170.81 on Tuesday. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 80.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $328,257.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,703,370.76. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $444,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,658,200. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 17,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company's stock.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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