AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 653.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,331 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 165,082 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $17,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,579,455 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $145,989,000 after purchasing an additional 46,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Entergy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,720 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entergy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Entergy

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE ETR opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $117.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.47%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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