AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 1,507.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 94,410 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

More Marsh & McLennan Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.89 and a 12-month high of $235.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a "hold (c)" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $205.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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