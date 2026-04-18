AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 1,507.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 94,410 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.
More Marsh & McLennan Companies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — non‑GAAP EPS $3.29 vs. ~$3.21 estimate and revenue roughly $7.3B with ~8% year‑over‑year growth; Mercer/consulting drove strength. Marsh (MRSH) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted continued growth initiatives and AI investments that management says support long‑term revenue/consulting momentum — a potential positive catalyst for future margins. Marsh & McLennan Earnings Call Highlights Growth and AI
- Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $203 (market‑perform), implying upside from current levels — a modest vote of confidence from an analyst. Price Target Raise
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary and analyst pieces note that valuation looks more attractive after the pullback — could attract value buyers but depends on execution and margin trends. Marsh & McLennan: The Valuation May Finally Be Here
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America maintained a sell rating on MRSH, providing a counterweight to upbeat results and likely contributing to short‑term selling pressure. Bank of America Sticks to Sell Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Company disclosed a new regulation‑category risk that could materially affect financial performance — an added uncertainty that can weigh on sentiment until clarified. Regulatory Risk Disclosure
Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance
Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.89 and a 12-month high of $235.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a "hold (c)" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $205.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRSH
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.
The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.
Featured Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Marsh & McLennan Companies, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marsh & McLennan Companies wasn't on the list.
While Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...
Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.
That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.
Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.
- The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
- The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
- Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.
And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...
Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.