AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,399 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $20,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,292 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $113.67 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.22. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $96.08 and a 52-week high of $151.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is currently 923.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore set a $160.00 target price on Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

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