AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $21.62 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 257,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,624,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,786,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,139,000 after buying an additional 319,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,128 shares of the company's stock worth $838,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock worth $537,736,000 after purchasing an additional 175,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,852 shares of the company's stock worth $320,187,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,341,015 shares of the company's stock worth $276,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.Church & Dwight's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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