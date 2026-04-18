AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 42,900 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,932 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $161.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.38.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $146.31 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $95.31 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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