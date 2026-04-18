AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 44,083 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,083 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,965,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,518,546,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,182,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $646,492,000 after purchasing an additional 267,799 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,807,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $480,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,389,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $215,258,000 after buying an additional 3,619,468 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,807,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $66.40 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -118.45%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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