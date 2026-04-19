AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,383 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,449 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 29,383 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $92.40 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $990,462. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,748 shares of company stock worth $48,095,857. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here