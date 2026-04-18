AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 534,535 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,320 shares of the company's stock after selling 534,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Exelon were worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calydon Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calydon Capital now owns 7,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Exelon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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