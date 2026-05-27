AECOM $ACM Holdings Cut by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,721 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 46,208 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.20% of AECOM worth $24,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $135.52. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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