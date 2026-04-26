AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires 28,751 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249,252 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.08% of SLB worth $47,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SLB by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,374,879 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,371,335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,057,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,617,999 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,898,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,786 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLB during the fourth quarter worth $178,883,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in shares of SLB by 10,422.1% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 3,165,581 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $108,801,000 after buying an additional 3,135,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SLB by 25.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,366,347 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $528,217,000 after buying an additional 3,094,764 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SLB Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $56.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. SLB's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. SLB's dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

More SLB News

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $3,032,544.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,730,735.60. This represents a 28.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 18,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $921,541.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,092,801.50. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLB from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SLB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SLB from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of SLB to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.27.

Get Our Latest Report on SLB

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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