AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 60,918 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,173 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,918 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $37,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company's stock worth $945,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,763,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. Insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.23 billion, a PE ratio of 227.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The firm's 50-day moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average is $163.74.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.35.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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