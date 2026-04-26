AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Grows Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 201.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 408,133 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $32,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,719,376,000 after buying an additional 2,743,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,356,445,000 after buying an additional 1,855,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,143,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $818,105,000 after buying an additional 1,873,618 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,075,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $770,116,000 after buying an additional 1,317,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,901,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $672,062,000 after buying an additional 58,129 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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