AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $18.82 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,501 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 147,446 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $18,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 281.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 229.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 356 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1,423.1% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company's stock.

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PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $127.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.20 and a 1 year high of $144.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup's payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, COO Matthew William Koart sold 15,309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $2,078,809.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,940.22. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $14,891,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 659,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,266,213.12. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,165. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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