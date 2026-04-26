AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $36.31 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,644 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Amphenol were worth $36,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,631,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its holdings in Amphenol by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $3,831,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 59.9% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Fox Advisors restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business's fifty day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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