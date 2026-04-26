AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $47.49 Million Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,606 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 157,636 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Newmont were worth $47,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 327.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Newmont by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $339,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,303.35. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,911,033.15. This represents a 51.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,394 shares of company stock worth $2,713,281. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 8.7%

NEM stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.79. The firm has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Newmont's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.56.

View Our Latest Report on NEM

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here