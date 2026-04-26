AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $54.34 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,711 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Oracle were worth $54,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Trading Down 1.6%

Oracle stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average of $192.63. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $499.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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