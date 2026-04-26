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AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Makes New $18.78 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • AEGON Asset Management UK initiated a new position in Prologis in Q4, buying 147,056 shares worth about $18.78 million, and institutional investors now own roughly 93.5% of the stock.
  • Prologis reported Q1 beats (EPS $1.05 vs $0.81 est., revenue $2.30B vs $2.12B), set FY2026 EPS guidance of 6.07–6.23, and saw multiple analyst price‑target upgrades that leave a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" (avg. PT $147.29).
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.07 (annualized $4.28, 3.0% yield) but has a payout ratio of about 107.8%, and it also priced a $1.25 billion senior unsecured notes offering.
  • Five stocks we like better than Prologis.

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 147,056 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $18,776,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Prologis by 22.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 5,651,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $661,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,819 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 30.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,256,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $487,424,000 after purchasing an additional 988,986 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $112,141,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Prologis by 15.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,247,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $829,970,000 after purchasing an additional 946,847 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital lowered Prologis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $142.15 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis's payout ratio is 107.81%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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