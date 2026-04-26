AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 166,674 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 104.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,810 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 166,674 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.28% of Crown worth $33,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 1,140.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Crown by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Crown by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 89,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 74,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,734 shares of company stock worth $6,619,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.64. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Crown's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crown from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.40.

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Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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