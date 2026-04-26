AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,162 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,527 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.18% of Biogen worth $45,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,447,092 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,070,514,000 after acquiring an additional 157,857 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in Biogen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Biogen by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Get Biogen alerts: Sign Up

Biogen Trading Down 1.9%

BIIB stock opened at $184.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $202.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.16. The business's 50-day moving average is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average is $175.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Biogen's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Biogen struck a China deal to develop felzartamab as a domestically produced anti‑CD38 therapy for multiple myeloma — this expands its China footprint and could open a meaningful growth market. Biogen seeks Darzalex rivalry in China for multiple myeloma with felzartamab deal

Biogen struck a China deal to develop felzartamab as a domestically produced anti‑CD38 therapy for multiple myeloma — this expands its China footprint and could open a meaningful growth market. Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded Biogen, and JPMorgan raised its price target to $185 (still a Neutral rating) — these moves provide some analyst validation for the story but stop short of a full buy case. UBS upgrades Biogen (BIIB) JPMorgan raises price target

UBS upgraded Biogen, and JPMorgan raised its price target to $185 (still a Neutral rating) — these moves provide some analyst validation for the story but stop short of a full buy case. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings preview pieces highlight that new products (Skyclarys, Zurzuvae) are driving growth but legacy MS sales face competitive pressure — outcome of Q1 will be a key catalyst and remains uncertain. Biogen Q1 Earnings: Can New Launches Offset Declining MS Franchise?

Q1 earnings preview pieces highlight that new products (Skyclarys, Zurzuvae) are driving growth but legacy MS sales face competitive pressure — outcome of Q1 will be a key catalyst and remains uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn issued EPS estimates and raised its price target to $180 while maintaining a Neutral rating — adds supply of modeled forecasts but not a bullish call. Rothschild & Co Redburn estimates and target

Rothschild & Co Redburn issued EPS estimates and raised its price target to $180 while maintaining a Neutral rating — adds supply of modeled forecasts but not a bullish call. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose to ~4.41M shares as of April 15 (+15.4% vs. March 31), representing about 3.0% of float and a short‑interest ratio ~3.1 days — higher shorting can amplify downward pressure around weak news. (Note: an April 24 data point showing zero shares appears to be a reporting anomaly.)

Short interest rose to ~4.41M shares as of April 15 (+15.4% vs. March 31), representing about 3.0% of float and a short‑interest ratio ~3.1 days — higher shorting can amplify downward pressure around weak news. (Note: an April 24 data point showing zero shares appears to be a reporting anomaly.) Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research trimmed Q1 and Q2 EPS estimates (and trimmed Q2 guidance), signaling risk to near‑term earnings expectations and likely contributing to negative trading sentiment.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering set a $201.00 price target on Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Biogen from $231.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $211.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Biogen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Biogen wasn't on the list.

While Biogen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here