AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 20,635 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,089,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,453 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $426,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,895 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,835,883.36. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 115,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $17,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,912 shares in the company, valued at $92,086,800. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,640 shares of company stock valued at $26,691,550. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of GILD opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here