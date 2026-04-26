AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 11,813 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD - Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,057 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 11,813 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.29% of TopBuild worth $34,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 104.6% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $997,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $17,734,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 697.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 20.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $496.00 target price (up from $487.00) on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TopBuild from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $447.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of BLD stock opened at $453.79 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $273.87 and a 12-month high of $559.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $411.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.11. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. NYSE: BLD is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild's core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

Further Reading

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