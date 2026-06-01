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Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER is Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Aercap logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its Aercap stake by 18.4% in Q4, but AER remains its largest holding, representing about 2.5% of its portfolio.
  • Several other institutional investors have recently increased positions in Aercap, and hedge funds and institutions now own 96.42% of the company’s shares.
  • Analysts remain generally upbeat on Aercap, with an average Buy rating and a consensus price target of $163.13; the company also announced a $1.00 billion share repurchase plan and a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,084 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 238,041 shares during the quarter. Aercap makes up approximately 2.5% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.57% of Aercap worth $151,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in Aercap by 45,615.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,510,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $424,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aercap during the 4th quarter worth about $352,172,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Aercap by 642.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,111,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 961,890 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Aercap by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,390,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $199,850,000 after purchasing an additional 753,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Ground Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Aercap during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aercap from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Aercap and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Aercap from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aercap

Aercap Stock Up 0.1%

AER opened at $139.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.68. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $154.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aercap's payout ratio is 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aercap (NYSE:AER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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