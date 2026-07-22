Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 147.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Aercap worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,112,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $735,003,000 after purchasing an additional 184,425 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Aercap by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,272,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $470,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,241 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Aercap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,804,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,103,000 after buying an additional 31,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aercap by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $393,726,000 after buying an additional 71,923 shares during the period. Finally, WGI DM LLC lifted its stake in Aercap by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 2,586,515 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $371,837,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $155.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $168.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AER

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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