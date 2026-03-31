Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 736,336 shares during the quarter. Aercap makes up approximately 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.47% of Aercap worth $398,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in Aercap by 45,615.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,510,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $424,769,000 after buying an additional 3,502,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,392,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 642.7% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,111,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,498,000 after acquiring an additional 961,890 shares during the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Aercap in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,571,000. Finally, WGI DM LLC increased its position in Aercap by 40.6% during the third quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 2,555,812 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $309,253,000 after purchasing an additional 738,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $131.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.30. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $154.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Aercap's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Aercap and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Aercap in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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