Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,136 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Aercap worth $38,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 45,615.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,510,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $424,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,812 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 642.7% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,111,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 961,890 shares during the period. High Ground Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aercap in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,571,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,158,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $166,604,000 after purchasing an additional 742,863 shares during the period. Finally, WGI DM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 40.6% in the third quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 2,555,812 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $309,253,000 after purchasing an additional 738,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Aercap and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.38.

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Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $103.53 and a one year high of $154.94. The company's fifty day moving average is $141.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Aercap's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.50%.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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