AF Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

AF Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,056 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises about 74.4% of AF Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AF Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of Fair Isaac worth $134,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Fair Isaac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,627.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of FICO traded down $24.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,254.81. 212,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $870.01 and a 12-month high of $1,998.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,182.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,280.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The firm had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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