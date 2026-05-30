AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys 13,824 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,550 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs' holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs' holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $9,859,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $508,028,012.80. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $380.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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