AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases Shares of 5,571 Jabil, Inc. $JBL

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,571 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,191,960. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,367. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE JBL opened at $355.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $161.52 and a one year high of $372.37. The firm's fifty day moving average is $294.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Jabil's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.63.

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About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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