AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes $1.18 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,614 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,877,462 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $153,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,379 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 129,755 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,161 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 29,014 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 190.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Omnicom Group's revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 820.51%.

Omnicom Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

See Also

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