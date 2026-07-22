AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,276 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 22,799 shares during the quarter. AGCO comprises approximately 4.2% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of AGCO worth $28,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 951.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 109.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AGCO by 64.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AGCO Stock Down 0.3%

AGCO opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. AGCO's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $129.64.

Read Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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